Red Skelton: A Performance Tribute by Tom Mullican

Tom Mullica's love affair with dhow business began in 1955 in Waupun, Wisconsin when, as a seven-year-old child, he decided to be a clown. Two years later, he discovered magic and not long after combined the two. As a professional comedy magician, he has appeared on Late Night with David Letterman, NBC's World's Greatest Magic and hundreds of television appearances throughout the world. After meeting Red Skelton in 1980, the two quickly became friends and remained so until Red's passing in 1997. Tom's performance of RED SKELTON: A Tribute By Tom Mullica has been featured in theaters throughout America and Canada since 1997.