Red Skelton: A Royal Command Performance

This performance was recorded live on Red Skelton's 70th Birthday on 18 July 1983 and released on the pay cable channel HBO on 22 April 1984. The recording took place before the Royal Family at London's Royal Albert Hall and before a packed house of Lords, Ladies, and Gentlemen. Red tosses off jokes, one-liners, and works through elaborate pantomime routines both classic and new. Highlights include Skelton's uproarious "Guzzler's Gin" routine, his "Fisherman and the Little Boy" mime, and his heartbreaking "Old Man Watching a Parade." Additionally , he mimes a scarecrow and an old golfer. His legendary rapport with audiences is clearly evident here.