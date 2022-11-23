Red Skelton - King of Laughter

Not Available

From vaudeville and radio to Hollywood and television, the late Red Skelton was truly the King of Laughter, and this hilarious compilation celebrates his reign with comedy bits, sketches, and Red's trademark ad-libs. Included are a rare clip of Red's famous vaudeville routine, Guzzler's Gin; a prevue for his film Public Pigeon No. 1; and footage from his Emmy Award-winning show, with guests Jack Benny and Ed Sullivan. Ed enacts such memorable characters as Cauliflower McPugg, Clem Kadiddlehopper (teaching Pedestrian Polo), Willie Lump Lump (showing how to make a salad), Deadeye, and BBC newscaster Lord Beaverhead. You'll also see rare clips from rehearsal show with Martha Raye, with uncensored ad-libs and goofs never aired on TV, and the classic blooper that occurred when an onstage cow contributed its own unique "ad-lib."