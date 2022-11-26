Red Skelton: The "Lost" Episodes

Not Available

This compilation features rare clips and sketches with many of Red's most famous characters: Clem Kadiddlehopper, George Appleby, Cauliflower McPugg, San Fernando Red, and Freddy the Freeloader. Peter Lorre guest stars as Ralph opposite Red as Norton in a 1955 Honeymooners parody, while Clem plays a visit to Dogpatch, where the delectable Daisy's plan to make Li'l Abner jealous has unexpected results. George is a cowardly witness to a gangland murder, terrorized by crooks who want to shut him up, then Cauliflower goes to Hollywood when he's hired as a personal trainer by star Carlyle Wentworth (Vincent Price). San Fernando blackmails Mayor Matthews (Billy Gilbert) by having Ruby (Amanda Blake) pose as his girlfriend, and bank robber Frank Lovejoy uses Freddy's shack at the City Dump as his gang's new hideout.