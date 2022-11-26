Red Skelton: The "Lost" Episodes - Volume II

Not Available

This compilation features more rare clips and sketches with many of Red's most famous characters (Clem Kadiddlehopper, Freddie the Freeloader, Deadeye, George Appleby), all unseen for more than thirty years! After a 1960 monologue, Clem convinces a census taker (Arte Johnson of "Laugh-In") that he has the fountain of youth on his farm, which endears him to an aging movie star (Audrey Meadows of "Honeymooners" fame). Freddie's friend Alfred (Edward Everett Horton) tries to peek into a mysterious black box the hobo is hiding for an inventor, while Ed Sullivan pinch-hits as Clem, Deadeye, and Freddie during Red's brief 1961 illness. See pantomime performed before the U.N. and an economy-sized skit with George, who also meets his guardian angel (Harpo Marx), plus a special presentation by Jack Benny, to celebrate hos twelfth year in TV.