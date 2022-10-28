Not Available

Red Skies of Montana

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox

When a large forest fire breaks out in the mountains of Montana, a squad of 'Smoke Jumpers', the paratroop-corps of fire-fighters in the U. S. Forest Service, is flown to the scene from their regional headquarters in Missoula, Montana. The Forest Rangers, under Cliff Mason, put out the blaze, but several of the fire-fighters are killed. Ed Miller, son of one of the dead rangers, thinks he died because Mason was a coward, and sets out to prove it.

Cast

Richard WidmarkCliff Mason
Jeffrey HunterEdward J. (Ed) Miller
Richard BooneRichard 'Dick' Dryer
Warren StevensSteve Burgess
James GriffithBoise Peterson
Joe SawyerR. A. 'Pop' Miller

