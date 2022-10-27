1987

Red Sorghum

  • Drama
  • War

December 31st, 1987

Xi'an Film Studio

An old leper who owned a remote sorghum winery dies. Jiu'er, the wife bought by the leper, and her lover, identified only as "my Grandpa" by the narrator, take over the winery and set up an idealized quasi-matriarchal community headed by Jiu'er. When the Japanese invaders subject the area to their rule and cut down the sorghum to make way for a road, the community rises up and resists as the sorghum grows anew.

Cast

Jiang WenMy Grandpa
Rujun TenUncle Luohan
Ji LiuMy Dad
Barbara KeeganMy Dad
Ming QianMy Grandma's Dad
Ji Chun-HuaSanpao (as Chunhua Ji)

