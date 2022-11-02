Not Available

From Babe Ruth to Bucky Dent to being down three-games-to-none in the 2004 ALCS, there is no rivalry in all of sports that can match the intensity of the one between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The new millennium has brought renewed vigor to this annual summer showdown — so steeped in history — as now it truly is a rivalry between two equal foes. Everything about the new age of this rivalry can be found from the years 2003 to 2005, and Red Sox vs. Yankees: The Ultimate Rivalry does just that, with superior access, exclusive interviews, incredible footage and players wired for sound. There is no rivalry in baseball quite like the one that takes place in the shadow of The Bleacher Creatures and The Green Monster. And there is no more in-depth coverage of the 21st century version of this rivalry, than Red Sox vs. Yankees: The Ultimate Rivalry.