With one bullet, Motley's life spirals out of control as he's forced to go on the run from the ruthless southern crime lord, Jed Haywood. . Tracking Motley is Boon, Haywood's best henchman and close friend. Boon's brother has recently passed away in a horrific car accident and today is the funeral. He has 10 hours to bring Motley in and get to the cemetery. Over the course of one day, both Motley and Boon go on a spiritual journey as their fate brings them together for a climatic showdown.