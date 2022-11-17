Not Available

A rich tycoon daughter from China, Runan, is being targeted by a group of human traffickers. While Runan is in Malaysia, her father has assigned Hong Peng, an ex-military from China to be her bodyguard. Soon they crossed path with Ah Boo, an elite police team officer whose teammates has been murdered by the same group of human traffickers a few months ago. The traffickers manage to kidnap Runan, and Hong Peng and Ah Boo will need to work together to take down the human trafficking ring once and for all and to save Runan.