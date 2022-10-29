Red Vacance Black Wedding 2

Not Available

Hong-chae has never been in a relationship before and she's tired of the man who has been coming into her flower shop everyday for the past 2 years. She's scared of Jeom-dong who shows obsession and one day tells him that she's got a fiance so to stop coming through her co-worker Hae-wook. Jeom-dong stabs her and runs away. A year later, Hong-chae was living a normal life, without a thought about Jeom-dong when she meets him again. This time, he approaches her through her childish mother, Seon-ae, as her boyfriend. He starts showing crazy love towards them, desperate and violent...