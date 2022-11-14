Red Venom Kills

Not Available

Alluring young Scarlet Silk is a vengeful hooker gone crazy after her parents murder, and being stabbed several times. The audacious naughty teen changes her destiny near death by discovering a mysterious crate from the Amazon jungle left behind by her mother that has two mystical bottles of red venom; one that heals, and the other that poisons. Scarlet then transcends herself into becoming the deadliest predator in the jungle, as her mission is to inject her poisonous venom into the diabolical underworld queen Dark Widow.