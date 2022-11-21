Red vs. Blue: Season 12 - Chorus Trilogy

Not Available

The Red and Blue soldiers of Project Freelancer are continuing their misadventures on Chorus. With their leaders captured, Tucker, Grif, Simmons, and Caboose now find themselves caught in the middle of a planet-wide civil war, and if they want to save their friends, they'll have to lead a hopeless army of rebels to victory. Between alien artifacts, subpar subordinates and mysterious mercenaries, the heroes of Blood Gulch have got their work cut out for them, and they really hate work. (For the "movie" version on home release)