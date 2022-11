Not Available

"Sanford and Son" made Redd Foxx a household name. This HBO "On Location" features his night-club act, raw and uncensored, and gives the viewers another side of this comedic genius. Starting thirty years before Sanford in what was known as the "chitlin" circuit, he performed with the likes of Bessie Smith, Ma Rainey and the Will Mastin Trio. The Silverbird Hotel in Las Vegas presents the act in the true Redd Foxx tradition.