Redemption - Alive in Color

Co-headlining the legendary ProgPower Festival, Redemption's "Alive In Color" captions the perfect musicianship of all members in the band, making this concert a real treat for fans of Progressive Metal! Combining unapologetic melodies and hooks with technicality, complexity and thundering riffs, the band occupies a unique place with it's powerful, heavy, intelligent and deeply emotional music. "Alive In Color" captions the perfect musicianship of all members in the band, making this concert a real treat for fans of Progressive Metal!