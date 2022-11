Not Available

When convicted embezzler Witt Hampton (Gene Bicknell) escapes from prison, a lonely barn serves as the perfect hideout -- until a pair of tykes stumbles on him. Telling the tots he's a ghost, Witt strikes up a friendship with the pair. Soon, inspired by their innocence, he decides to take responsibility for his crimes. Too bad the local sheriff isn't quick to forgive in this family drama co-starring, Diane Ladd, Rachel Hunter and John Savage.