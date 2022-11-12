Not Available

Many respected film historians refer to Redheaded Vengeance as "the greatest no-budget VHS horror short of all time". Enid Sachbalm of The Des Moines Register described it as "the Rambo 3 of homemade VHS horror shorts". The Criterion Collection dismissed it as "a repugnant abomination, crudely fashioned by mouth breathing lunatics"—but that's only because they're too damn dumb to understand it. Redheaded Vengeance was shot sporadically between 1997 and 1999 (in and around Columbus, Ohio). The original goal was to create a feature length film—shot entirely on VHS—for basically no money (beyond the cost of videotape and gasoline). Much more footage exists than what's seen in this 10 minute short.