Hosted by Richard Brookhiser, and produced and directed by Michael Pack, Rediscovering Alexander Hamilton tells the dramatic story of our least understood founding father. Following the style of the acclaimed Rediscovering George Washington (2002), Brookhiser walks the paths of Hamilton's life, from the Caribbean islands where he was born, to Yorktown and Wall Street where he fought and worked, to Harlem and Weehawken, where he lived and died. We hear a Treasurey Secretary, a Supreme Court Justice, publishers, warriors, pornographers, lawyers, calypso singers and urban gang members talk about money, rights, news, battle, sex and honor -- all the themes that shaped Hamilton's life, helped him make modern capitalist America, and led to his death in the most famous duel in American history