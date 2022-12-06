Not Available

Rediscovering Jajam

    For centuries jajam printing flourished in many regions of Rajasthan. Embedded in the local culture, these large decorative floor spreads had a significant role within each community. Made from thick handloom or mill-made cotton, jajam was naturally dyed and block printed for a multitude of social and cultural activities. But by the mid 20th century, many reasons like migration of large numbers of craftsmen from villages to bigger town and cities, affected the production of the traditional textile

