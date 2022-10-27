Not Available

The highly anticipated sequel from Godfrey Films is here! REDNECK FURY 2 is a snowmobiling movie shot with 16mm film and digital video cameras. This film will take you into the backcountry with Dan Gardiner and friends to drop record cliffs, jump huge natural gaps and ride the deepest powder. Never before seen footage of KTM motorcycles converted into snow machines and ridden by X-games freestyle motocross gold medalist "Cowboy" Kenny Bartram and Andy Bell. Snocross footage of Tucker Hibbert and Blair Morgan from the winter-X-games. Watch top freestylers Heath Frisby, Justin Hoyer and Jay Quinlan push the limit. Jackson Hole "King of the Mountain" hill climb competition with the Zollinger brothers. Huge urban gaps, backcountry hillclimbing and more.