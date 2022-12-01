Not Available

Crystalynn had escaped her redneck roots until her sister's high school graduation calls her home. She hides the truth, lies and leaves the big city and her jealous boyfriend Ben behind, or so she thinks. Ben pursues her into the deep South only to find himself lost in a wacky world of beer drinking bubbas, a trash-talkin' Granny, a sex-sizzlin' sister and a loony but loveable local radio DJ who is out to win Crystalynn back. Mash it all up and you've got a Southern fried recipe for laughter.