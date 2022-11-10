1981

Reds

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1981

Studio

JRS Productions

This movie tells the true story of John Reed, a radical American journalist around the time of World War I. He soon meets Louise Bryant, a respectable married woman, who dumps her husband for Reed and becomes an important feminist and radical in her own right. After involvement with labor and political disputes in the US, they go to Russia in time for the October Revolution in 1917, when the Communists siezed power. Inspired, they return to the US, hoping to lead a similar revolution. A particularly fascinating aspect of the movie is the inclusion of interviews with "witnesses", the real-life surviving participants in the events of the movie.

Cast

Warren BeattyJohn Reed
Diane KeatonLouise Bryant
Edward HerrmannMax Eastman
Jack NicholsonEugene O'Neill
Jerzy KosinskiGrigory Zinoviev
Paul SorvinoLouis Fraina

