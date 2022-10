Not Available

Dixie (Paul Duckworth) a fervent, bitter blue has been bin-bagged and arrives at the home of his crazy Evertonian sister, Gwladys (Lindzi Germain). Unbeknown to the blues, the rabid reds next door headed by Kenny (Andrew Schofield) and Anne (Lynn Francis) are planning a European Cup celebration garden party. On finding out, Dixie is hell-bent on ruining the occasion.