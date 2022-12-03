Reef 'n' Beef

Not Available

Greg decides he needs a change of vocation. He calls upon his best mate Bass, the common sense of the pair, to join him in his quest to become a professional shark wrangler. Greg soon realises that the mission requires funds to get them started. Fortunately, Bass reluctantly agrees to outlay his money set aside for his fiancé's wedding ring and honeymoon, in the hope that the investment will pay dividends. Greg's mum, Barb, is all for the change, and even supplies the boys with stock from her beloved abattoir. The boys' respective other halves, Sharon and Darlene, although not so supportive, have bigger and more pertinent issues on their mind... Darlene and Bass' impending wedding! Add to the clan Greg's younger sister Shell, a uni student and budding left wing extremist, and things are prone to go very, very south! Will the boys be successful in their epic quest to prove to researchers they can tag a large shark? Will Barb keep her abattoir open, despite formidable opposition and ...