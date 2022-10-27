Reefer Madness

High-school principal Dr. Alfred Carroll (Josef Forte) relates to an audience of parents that marijuana can have devastating effects on teens. In his story, a drug supplier entices several restless teens, including sister and brother Mary (Dorothy Short) and Jimmy Lane (Warren McCollum) and Mary's boyfriend, Bill (Kenneth Craig), into frequenting a "reefer" house. Gradually, Bill and Jimmy are drawn into smoking dope, which affects their family lives and leads to a terrible crime.
|Frank LaRue
|Bill's Lawyer
|Lester Dorr
|Joe the Bartender
|Mary MacLaren
|Mrs. Lane
|Richard Alexander
|Pete Daley - Dope Pusher
|Dave O'Brien
|Ralph
|Walter McGrail
|The Boss
