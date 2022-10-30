Reel Baseball - Baseball's Golden Era the Way Americans Witnessed It

Not Available

Broadcaster Joe Garagiola narrates the greatest games of baseball's golden era in this nostalgia-packed documentary. Its unique focus is legendary ball games the way most of America witnessed them . . . in the movie newsreels. The venues are America's grand old ball parks: the original Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, Brooklyn's Ebbets Field; the Polo Grounds, Tiger Stadium and other baseball landmarks that may be gone, but come to life again in this DVD. Witness Babe Ruth at bat; Lou Gehrig's ""luckiest man"" speech; Roger Maris breaking the Babe's home-run record; Pete Gray, the St. Louis Brown's one-armed outfielder; Ted William's final at-bat when he went out in grand style, ending his career with a home run, and other classic moments in baseball history.