Reel Big Fish - You're All in this Together

"You're All In This Together" is the name of a DVD recorded by Reel Big Fish at The Alley in Fullerton, California on March 23, 2006. The DVD is sold with Reel Big Fish's live album "Our Live Album Is Better Than Your Live Album" and became available for purchase from iTunes on July 18, 2006. It became available for store purchase on August 22, 2006. Fans that ordered VIP tickets to a Reel Big Fish meet and greet for their Summer 2006 tour, received the album/DVD earlier than August 1, either when they met the band, or through the mail, due to production problems. Those who received the DVD through the meet and greet received a signed booklet also.