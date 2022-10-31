Not Available

Reel Old School is a documentary made by college students John Cotton and Brady Effler. It investigates the transition in the music recording world from analog to digital. Interviewing well known musicians and engineers such as Steve Albini (The Pixies, Nirvana, Shellac, Bush) Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie) Bil VornDick (Bob Dylan, Alison Krauss, Marty Robins, Bela Fleck) Claire Lynch (IBMA Vocalist of the year) Derek Webb (Independent Christian artist) among many less known independent artists and engineers. Showing correlation between the democratization of recording technology and the fall of the music industry. As well as highlight two conflicting paradigms. The analog paradigm of devotion and dedication to craft and the digital paradigm with the dividing of life into app sized proportions.