Reel Rock 12

Reel Rock Tour 12 - 2017 - brings you four new nail-biting, hair-raising, and awe-inspiring stories of real rock climbers from around the world. Chris Sharma climbs cliffs solo over deep, churning ocean waters. Margo Hayes, at the age of 19, becomes the first female rock climber to complete a 5.15 route - the top of the difficulty scale. Brad Gobright, an up-and-coming climber, attempts reckless solo routes with a care-free attitude. Maureen Beck challenges herself while defying expectations others set for her and all adaptive climbers.