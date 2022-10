2012

The biggest stories from the climbing world, told with humor, heart, and mind-bending action. Featuring Alex Honnold in Honnold 3.0, Chris Sharma and Adam Ondra in La Dura Dura, Conrad Anker, Jimmy Chin and Renan Ozturk in Shark's Fin, The Wide Boyz, Sasha DiGiulian, Daila Ojeda and more.