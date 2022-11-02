Reel Talent: First Films by Legendary Directors

Not Available

Disc One ====== 1. The Oval Portrait (1934), directed by Richard L. Bare 2. 1:42.08 - A Man and His Car (1966), directed by George Lucas 3. Electronic Labyrinth THX 1138 4EB (1967), directed by George Lucas 4. Freiheit (1966), directed by George Lucas 5. The Lift (1972), directed by Robert Zemeckis 6. A Field of Honor (1973), directed by Robert Zemeckis 7. Silent Night (year unknown), directed by James Foley, Jr. 8. Proof (1980), directed by Kevin Reynolds 9. Perfect Alibi (1989), directed by Steve Sommers ------------------------------------------------------------------ Disc Two ====== 10. Whatever It Takes (1988), directed by Jon Turteltaub 11. Broken Record (year unknown), directed by Shawn Levy 12. The Goodbye Place (1996), directed by Richard Kelly