Not Available

Reeseville is a character driven murder mystery, set in the rural midwest. David Meyers returns to the small town in an attempt to silence the demons of his past. Shortly after his arrival, David's father, John Meyers is found dead of an apparent suicide. Or is it? Buried secrets of the town begin to unfold as the coroner, Zeek Oakman begins to suspect that the suicide was staged. The Sheriff, Jason Buchanan must work quickly to solve the crime and stem the tide of a rapidly growing obsession between David and Jason's sister Iris. The outwardly peaceful appearance of Reeseville begins to unravel as the town's dark underbelly is exposed.