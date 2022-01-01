Reeve Carney & the Revolving Band - Live at Molly Malone's

Not Available

Recorded live on March 22nd, 2006 at Molly Malone's Irish Pub in Los Angeles, CA, singer-songwriter, Reeve Carney, and his "Revolving Band" (members include Zane Carney, Paris Carney, Gavin Salmon, Charles Jones and JD) perform selected songs composed by Carney himself. Featured in this DVD release is a curated and edited version of the concert, highlighting songs such songs as "There She Goes" and "All Right" alongside a brief interview with Reeve Carney reflecting on the songwriting process and discussing the Revolving Band.