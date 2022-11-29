Not Available

REFLECTED LIGHT

    The Teshuva movement broke out in the early 1970s. Secular Israelis became fundamentalist religious and named 'Baalei Teshuva'. They tried to assimilate into Haredi (Ultra Orthodox) society, but were not accepted. Many of the second generation returned to become secular or were dropped out of the education system. Some of Baalei Teshuva felt that they need to recalculate a route. Establishing communities and searching for a new way and new religious identity. will they survive the tranformation?

