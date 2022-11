Not Available

Nadine (Lisa Sookhiram) is sucked into an otherworld through the mirror -- but nobody knows it; they still see her, but it's her reflection. Yet everyone's puzzled by the new Nadine's aggressively sexual and dangerous behavior. Can her boyfriend, Eric (James Kautz, former World Kickboxing Champion), stop her from going down this path of destruction? Will the real Nadine ever come back?