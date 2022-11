Not Available

On June 22, 1954, two teenage girls Pauline Yvonne Parker and Juliet Marion Hulme murdered Honora Parker, the mother of Pauline in Victoria Park outside of Christchurch, New Zealand. This crime continues to fascinate the world. In 1994, Peter Jackson created a film based on the events called 'Heavenly Creatures' with Kate Winslet & Melanie Lynskey. This documentary will examine the relationship of Pauline & Juliet and the murder case.