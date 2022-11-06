Not Available

Reflections on a Crime

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Seven years ago, Regina (Mimi Rogers) was tried for the death. On the night before she becomes the first woman in over 40 years to be executed in a federal penitentiary, she befriends the lone, curious prison guard Colin Reeves (Billy Zane), who has been assigned to watch over her. By telling Regina's story through flashbacks interwoven with her present situation, the film helps us understand this woman in a unique, disturbing and sympathetic way

Cast

Mimi RogersRegina
Billy ZaneColin
John TerryJames
Kurt FullerHoward
Lee GarlingtonTina
Nancy FishEllen

