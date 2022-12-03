Not Available

Reflections On Activism: 2015 - 2017

  • Documentary

An essay film exploring the filmmaker's experiences in the Labour Party and political activism from 2015 to 2017. This film is by the left and for the left. ~ It covers the rise of the far right, Mark Fisher's capitalist realism, the rise of Jeremy Corbyn, attending anti-war marches, attacks from the establishment & the role of journalism, the effects of austerity and deindustrialisation on the director's home town, marxism & socialism, local election defeats and finally ending with the snap election of 2017.

