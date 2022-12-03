Reflections On Activism: 2015 - 2017

Not Available

An essay film exploring the filmmaker's experiences in the Labour Party and political activism from 2015 to 2017. This film is by the left and for the left. ~ It covers the rise of the far right, Mark Fisher's capitalist realism, the rise of Jeremy Corbyn, attending anti-war marches, attacks from the establishment & the role of journalism, the effects of austerity and deindustrialisation on the director's home town, marxism & socialism, local election defeats and finally ending with the snap election of 2017.