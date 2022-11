Not Available

Norway's 2L label has a strong track record of releases that combine sterling performances with novel programming and top-flight engineering. Often, as here, they are accompanied by Blu-ray discs that bring the listener right up to the edge of being at the venue. Some might find the sonic ambience of Norway's Selbu Church a bit chilly for these secular pieces, but the engineering captures the detailed string work of the TrondheimSolistene (Trondheim Soloists) well.