Reform School Girls 2

Not Available

Being bad never felt so good in this second volume of naughty schoolgirl stories. Lexi Belle has had enough of roommate Kenna James' whimpering and crying. The only way that Lexi can calm Kenna down is by promising to look after her, but that comes at a price. New reform school instructor Ryan Keely has met her match in sociopathic student Carter Cruise. Carter sniffs out weakness in her teacher and plans to exploit it in any way she can. Dean of student affairs India Summer has her hands full with bratty, troubled socialite student Emily Willis. Emily wants special treatment, and is willing to do just about anything to get it. Finally, attorney Brandi Love must contend with spoiled teen client Chloe Cherry, who will soon be joining the roster at Sisters of Mercy Reform School, but is currently under house arrest. When Chloe realizes that her attorney is unwilling to go the extra mile for her she takes matters into her own hands.