Not Available

Nata and Niki have been friends a long time. They school in the same school. They have a special thing: "worn trampoline" that holds a lot of memories. Nata also loved Niki since a long time. Remember of their friendship, Nata chose to become Niki secret admirer. Then, there was Annalise. Annalise is a transfer student. She's is doughter of famous model that lack of affection because of her mother is very busy worker. Niki hospitality, kindness Nata, make Annalise not lonely anymore and find people who are called "best friend".