Level 1 celebrates 10 years of production with Refresh, a visual and auditory tour through the history of freestyle ski entertainment. The most memorable moments from Level 1's past provide a background to the envelope-tearing stunts and butt-puckering big-mountain freestyle segments that make up the majority of this film. The Level 1 cast, as always, mixes familiar names with undiscovered talent for a sneak peek at tomorrow's superstar skiers.