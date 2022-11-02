Not Available

REFUEL is an ATV video dvd by Flobber Motion Video in association with H-Bomb Films. This film features the very best of the Canadian ATV scene. Check out Christian Gagnon's roots in this action packed video featuring all types of ATV riding, racing, & freestyle! Flobber Motion Video's Eric Lacasse was very instrumental in helping Christian Gagnon team up with the Bomb Squad. This led to Christian completing one of the world's first ATV back flips to dirt! Therefore, H-Bomb Films is helping Eric move forward with his film making career! Filmed by Eric Lacasse and edited by Dave Brundage, Refuel must be the next addition to your ATV action sport video collection!