While working at a night club, Linda meets Steve, an aspiring writer who, in his search for the "Meaning of Life", gets pulled into a world of drugs and spiritual darkness propagated by Katrine, the nightclub owner. Linda begins to see beyond Katrine's world, with the knowledge she receives from a total stranger. With a fearless attitude she conquers the darkness in her own life, and unknowingly changes the course of many lives along the way.