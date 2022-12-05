Not Available

Refugee Class of 2000 is a series of three TV ads produced as part of the Unite Against Racism campaign mounted by the Canadian Race Relations Foundation. These ads started airing nationally on Jan. 15, 2000. The central subjects are thirty four Grade 12 students from the graduating class of 2000 of Sir Charles Tupper Secondary School. Tupper is in a working class culturally diverse neighbourhood in Vancouver. Many of the students are first generation born Canadians. Grad students were chosen as the demographic group, they straddle two centuries, the violent racist past and representing the hopes and dreams of a better future in the new multicultural world.