Cinecitta, the great movie studio built by Mussolini, became universally known as 'Hollywood on the Tiber' and as Fellini's second home. But in an interim period (1944-50) it served very different functions, quite unlike that of a dream factory. Under the Nazi occupation of Rome it was a transit camp for deportees, then following the liberation, it was transformed by the Allies into one of the largest displaced persons camps in Italy.