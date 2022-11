Not Available

"At the end of the rainbow you will find a treasure – it will completely change your life.“ Whoever tries to find the end of the rainbow will realise things are not that easy - the end of the rainbow is not a fixed point. Also, Yusuf, Ritah and William had to make this experience in their lives – just like many LGBT* refugees. The film tells the story of their journey. A journey from Uganda to Germany, a story of violence, hope, disappointments, and everyone's personal rainbow.