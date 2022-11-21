Reg Reagan - All Of Me

Not Available

When you hear the name Reg Reagan you immediately think sporting legend, league enigma, icon of the game. However, not a man to sit on his laurels re-living past glories, Reg is always looking at new areas he can excel in. Adding further accolades to a long list of previous achievements, Reg Reagan is on the verge of something big, very big. He is about to set the world of rock on fire, bringing his vocal talents to the world, and ensuring the music industry will never be quite the same again!