Set in Northern California, the Reggae on the River festival is an annual event that began in the early 1980s and has been going (and growing) strong ever since. This video captures the 20th anniversary of the show and celebrates both the event and the genre. Among the artists showcased are Culture, Toots and The Maytals, Israel Vibration, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Third World and many others.