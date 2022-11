Not Available

More than two decades after its launch by reggae fan Isaiah Laing, "Sting" remains the premier musical event in its native Jamaica, uniting some of the biggest names in dancehall for an unforgettable concert experience. This 2002 show features performances by Beenie Man ("Get You Self a Gun"), Spice ("Me Want a Long John"), Buju Banton ("Gal You Look Good"), Capleton "(Stay Far from Trouble") and Vybes Kartel ("Badder Than Them").